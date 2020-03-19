A Hanover man missing since October was found dead Wednesday near Littlestown.
Ben Yoder, 22, was found in a “densely wooded area” near the Union Township Municipal building on Pine Grove Road, state police said Wednesday.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 5:22 am
