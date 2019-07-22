A local educator is headed abroad to further her own scholarly pursuits.
Harrisburg Area Community College Vice President Shannon Harvey was accepted into the US-France Fulbright International Education Administrations Program (IEA) starting in October.
Fulbright is an international educational program which has been dedicated to building relations among countries through education and knowledge for over 70 years.
Harvey and 11 other scholars from across the country were chosen to participate in the educational program to share their knowledge of their fields and learn from other academics.
Harvey’s focus is in healthcare and allied health preparation.
Along with being the vice president of HACC, Harvey also serves on WellSpan’s board and was the college’s former dean of health and public services.
Harvey said she’s always been “in awe of Fulbright.”
The specific program in which Harvey has been selected to take part is exclusive to senior level administrators in education to further international cross-collaboration. Harvey’s IEA program will last three weeks.
Harvey is sure it will give her insight into the French aspect of higher education and health care.
Of those chosen for the program, Harvey said she is honored to be the only one representing a community college. There can be an unfortunate stigma against community colleges, Harvey said, noting she looks at her position as an opportunity to change that perception.
“It’s an honor to represent your country and for me professionally to represent community colleges across the board, and now with French colleagues,” she said.
Many people may not associate community colleges with study abroad programs and international education, but HACC currently has about 200 international students from more than 50 countries and offers a diverse range of faculty-run study aboard programs.
The IEA program connects with her college’s strategic plan of encouraging students to learn through global awareness, said Harvey.
“In such a global and economical world, it is necessary to learn from each other,” she said.
HACC’s most popular majors are nursing and allied health, and France is generally recognized as having one of the top public health services in the world, she said.
Harvey, who has researched French higher education and the country’s health care system, said France is in the process of switching from a technical trade school-style nursing program to something more akin to that in United States with a more academic focus.
Harvey is sure the French IEA Program will allow her to learn about that health care higher education system firsthand.
“To learn from each other, that’s what the heart of the Fulbright exchange is about,” she said.
Building upon HACC’s already strong international and health care educational programs, Harvey hopes to develop opportunities for study abroad programs at French institutions focusing on nursing and allied health.
“It’s all about mutual understanding,” she said.
Because Harvey will be the only delegate to the IEA program representing a community college, she hopes to strengthen ties with fellow U.S. administrators to create a more seamless transition from two-year to four-year schools.
Harvey looks forward to what she will learn through the program, what she can share with others, and bringing home new information and ideas.
“Fulbright is a cultural exchange on both sides,” she said.
Harvey thought the three-week program was perfect for her since she wouldn’t have to take a sabbatical or uproot her family.
Harvey approached the application process with some trepidation, but was assured if she didn’t succeed the first time other administrators would help her to strengthen her application for a future go-round, which was ultimately not necessary.
Harvey’s acceptance letter arrived in February.
“A lot of people don’t know until they try,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.