We all need friends, and for the past 60 years, the Adams County Library System (ACLS) has had a special group of friends to rely on for support.
The Friends of the Library was formally established in 1959 to help promote the library system within Adams County, and its mission remains the same as it was 60 years ago, said President Jim Gardner.
“The Friends believe that libraries are indispensable to the communities they serve,” said Gardner, who’s served as president for the past seven years.
The Friends’ two main goals are to advocate for and raise public awareness of the library and its goals, and to raise funds for the library’s planned and unplanned needs, he said.
Over the years, members have embarked on a variety of efforts to raise money for the library system, including hosting concerts, plays, circus performances and book sales. In 1992, the Friends established their used bookstore, housed inside the Gettysburg library branch, where it remains today.
For years, the Friends also held a semi-annual book sale at the Gettysburg library branch. In 2000, the sale became an annual event and has been held since at a variety of locations throughout Adams County, including Gettysburg Area Middle School, Gettysburg College, and Redding Auction Service, where this year’s sale is to be held. Each year, the Used Book Sale Bonanza offers more than 25,000 books in all genres. The sale has become the Friends’ second-largest funding source.
In the Internet age, the Friends have also taken their fundraising efforts online, establishing an Amazon store and working with Better World Books, which donates and sells used books, generating a small profit for the Friends.
Throughout the past six decades, the Friends have raised approximately $1.3 million for the library system, Gardner said.
These funds have helped the system’s six branches with everything from building repairs and maintenance to purchasing new books to establishing community programs. Two library branches, New Oxford and Littlestown, have established their own Friends groups to raise funds for projects specific to those communities.
Throughout the rest of their anniversary year, the Friends plan to once again set up in front of the Gettysburg branch during the fall downtown antique show, offering collectible books for a donation.They will also host their annual meeting and celebration in November. The Friends currently has a membership base of 460 to 485, fluctuating month to month as members join and renew, Gardner said.
As the Friends move forward into their next 60 years, Gardner said their mission remains the same: “advocating for the library system and supporting its plans and goals, to maintain our current fundraising capabilities and to explore new ones, and to encourage membership in any of the branch libraries’ Friends groups in the library system.”
“The one impression I have been left with in my time with the Friends has been the dedication of those who came before me and currently serve now,” he said.“Many board members have shown a great deal of dedication to the library system and the Friends, some serving 10 or more years in various roles on the Friends board. It has been a model of consistency thanks to their combined efforts,” he said.
The 2019 Friends of the Library Used Book Sale Bonanza is set July 31 to Aug. 3, at Redding Auction Service, 1085 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg.
Information, including hours and book pricing, is at adamslibrary.org/booksale-bonanza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.