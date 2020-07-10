Firefighters were called twice to the Adams County Courthouse after plaster fell from a ceiling Wednesday.
Horsehair plaster fell from a roughly 6-foot-square area in a stairwell outside the Historic Courtroom in the older portion of the structure in downtown Gettysburg, county Manager Steve Nevada said. Other than cleanup, no operational changes were required, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.