A silver elephant and giant yellow purse drove around and around Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square Tuesday, trailed by an aerial drone.
Perhaps 100 people gathered around the square to watch as a pilot episode was shot for an HBO television series.
A third vehicle, a mobile home covered in pink glitter, was stuck on nearby Franklin Street with mechanical problems. The vehicles bore license plates emblazoned with the series’ title, “We’re Here.”
The square was closed to traffic other than the elaborately decorated vehicles between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., but remained open to pedestrians.
Traffic problems did not exceed what is usual when the square is closed for a parade or a truck hauling an oversized load, borough police said.
After the shoot, production crew members were packing up to leave the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park near the intersection of Breckenridge and West streets, where they have been headquartered since late the week before last.
They said they were too busy for an interview, but confirmed they were shooting a pilot episode, and that the documentary show’s concept is to depict the life of the LGBT community in various small towns. Shooting took place at several locations around Gettysburg.
The producers were to pay $2,000 in rent for their use of park facilities, Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority Executive Director Jackie Dwyer said this month.
The producers were also to reimburse the borough for extra police coverage and other expenses related to the shoot, Borough Manager Charles Gable said. A regular borough special event permit was issued, which means a deposit covered estimated costs and the borough and permittee will “settle up the difference after the event,” he said Tuesday.
The closing of the square and the first block outward in each direction took place under a permit issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Gable said. The streets that meet at the square are state highways.
