Development of a computer science curriculum extending from kindergarten to sixth grade is under way, the Upper Adams School Board learned Tuesday.
Resources are available now for fourth through sixth grades thanks to a state grant, Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment Joe Albin said. The curriculum for the lower grades sets the stage for hoped-for future grants, he said.
The district this year received a $35,000 grant from the state PAsmart program, which supports science, technology, engineering, math, and computer science instruction. Of those funds, $10,000 went to training teachers, Albin said.
The grant is providing “a lot of momentum” for computer science instruction and is in line with a strong national trend, he said.
Meanwhile, efforts are also continuing to enable teachers to complete elementary report cards through the online PowerSchool system, Albin said.
Teachers have been using an older, less-secure spreadsheet system originally developed in-house, he said.
Also, this school year’s curriculum initiatives include a review of social studies materials, Albin said.
Many textbooks are seriously outdated or physically falling apart, he said. Options include replacing them or using more electronic resources, he said.
In other business, the board switched from a committee meeting to a formal special meeting and unanimously adopted a stormwater management plan for the expansion of Arendtsville Elementary School, 136 Fohl St.
The plan is a routine part of the Borough of Arendtsville’s approval process, through which officials said the project is moving smoothly.
Aspects of the stormwater plan include regrading to improve drainage and replacement of some storm inlets, Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
For many months, the district has been preparing for the closing of Bendersville Elementary and transfer of its students to the Arendtsville facility, which would then house all of the district’s fourth, fifth, and sixth graders.
The project is “on schedule,” with the enlarged school expected to open in the fall of 2020, board President Tom Wilson said.
The process of seeking construction bids has begun, with bids to opened Aug. 22, officials said.
Indications are that contractors are hungry for work, making this an opportune time for lower prices, Wilson said.
