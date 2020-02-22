STASH — A photo shows “drugs, weapons and other contraband” seized Thursday after an undercover methamphetamine purchase that resulted in two arrests, according to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.
An undercover methamphetamine purchase resulted in two arrests and the seizure of drugs with a street value exceeding $50,000, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett alleged Thursday in a news release.
A vehicle search uncovered “an additional pound” of meth plus cash, two guns and other weapons, and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
