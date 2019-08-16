In the Spanish language, vida (pronounced vee-dah) means life. Life at the Vida Charter School in Gettysburg has always had a unique flavor, but a new initiative led by a five-member staff team will enrich its educational menu even more in the coming years.
A grant of $15,600 from the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust is making it possible for the school to design and implement a whole new approach to teaching and learning.
Christine Miller has been involved with the innovative charter school since its founding a decade ago with 19 students. Serving on its founding board, Miller later became the assistant principal and is now Vida’s executive director. She’s also a parent whose daughter attended Vida.
The Vida School is jointly sponsored by the Gettysburg and Hanover school systems, but students come from 13 different districts. About 60% of the students are from Latino households, and the school strives for proportionate balance in every class between those whose primary language is either English or Spanish.
Miller explained Vida’s unique approach to educating K-6 students in a fully bilingual setting. From their first day of kindergarten, Vida’s 250 students study all subject areas in both Spanish and English.
The school’s objective is to develop “bi-literacy” on the part of every student. By the time they complete the sixth grade, Vida’s graduates will be able to read, write, listen and speak both languages with equal competence.
Vida expects students to meet and exceed performance levels set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education in all areas. A big difference is that Vida’s students can read, write and complete assignments in mathematics, science, social studies and other subjects in two languages.
Miller described the challenges faced by teachers in the small number of schools around the country that strive for bi-literacy. They must not only teach their subject matters, but constantly help students bridge two languages and the differing worldviews that sometime are represented.
Whereas in English, for example, people say of an object at their feet on the floor, “I dropped it,” the same action in Spanish is rendered, “it fell from me.”
Standard pedagogical methods taught in college education courses do not adequately prepare teachers for the kind of teaching Vida’s faculty must carry out. Nor will traditional approaches to curriculum development produce the roadmap to learning required for Vida’s students to succeed.
As Miller and her colleagues considered their unique situation, they realized they needed additional training. The Hoffman Trust grant enabled three teachers, Miller and Vida’s assistant principal to join 95 others from similar schools in a five-day training held in Chicago this summer.
Miller reported that the intense training institute brought together school teams from Texas, New Mexico, Indiana, Illinois and other places. “We really began to understand how students need to learn in this environment,” she said.
Vida’s five-member working group has begun to share their learnings with the school’s other 30 teachers and staff members. And they have launched the process of developing curricular “maps” that will chart a course for every student’s education in each subject matter.
Miller estimates that it will take several years before the new approach is fully integrated throughout the school’s educational process. “And it will never be completely finished,” she said, inasmuch as teachers will continue discovering innovative approaches and incorporating new resources.
The biggest challenges thus far for Vida’s team revolve around ensuring the school’s non-standard approaches prepare students for the more traditional test-taking required by state law.
An ongoing problem for Vida’s teachers is finding high-quality textbooks and other resources in Spanish that are appropriate in the American educational context.
Miller stated that an additional hurdle for the Vida teachers and staff is that, unlike most other educators, they have few colleagues nearby with similar experiences. Networking with those they met in Chicago this summer and others around the world involved in similar schools will be critical.
Despite all the challenges, Miller said, “it’s really exciting to see the school move in this direction.”
“For years to come Vida’s students will reap the rewards,” she concluded.
