The Conewago Township Board of Supervisors Monday approved executing a separation agreement with Police Chief Curtis McCoy.
Neither the terms of the agreement nor the reasons for McCoy’s departure were disclosed. The supervisors and township Manager Barbara Krebs declined to specify if McCoy resigned or was fired. When asked whether McCoy’s separation is effective immediately, the township officials also declined to comment. Krebs and Vice Chair Louann Boyer, who presided over the meeting in the absence of the Chair Don Knight, both said only “It’s a confidential personnel matter.”
The Gettysburg Times has requested a copy of the separation agreement under Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law.
In previous supervisors’ meetings it was stated that McCoy has been on administrative leave since mid-May at his request.
McCoy has served the township as chief since September 2016. Prior to assuming the lead role with Conewago’s force, he spent 28 years as an officer with the Lower Paxton Township Police Department.
Krebs confirmed that Acting Chief Gary Baumgardner will continue as department head until a permanent chief is appointed. No timeline for a search was announced.
Baumgardner, a 19-year veteran officer with Conewago, served previously as interim chief prior to McCoy’s hiring.
Baumgardner said he was unaware of the circumstances surrounding McCoy’s leave. He acted surprised when the supervisors announced the separation agreement following a brief executive session prior to the board meeting.
The workshop that preceded Monday’s official meeting was dominated by discussion of two matters that have vexed township staff and police officers in recent weeks.
Several Conewago residents spoke during the public comment session about their dismay at fireworks being set off at all hours and in close proximity to homes and citizens. And, intrusion into the township’s retention ponds caused the supervisors to authorize developing a no-trespassing ordinance.
In June the supervisors debated whether a local fireworks ordinance would strengthen the hand of police inasmuch as there is already a Pennsylvania law controlling their use.
In voting to authorize Solicitor Timothy Schultis to draft a fireworks ordinance, the supervisors concurred with his conclusion that it “will give police another tool to enforce the state law.”
When Krebs said allowable hours for fireworks would be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., former supervisor Robert Legore expressed his understanding that a township noise ordinance forbids such activity after 10 p.m.
In drafting the ordinance, the solicitor will ensure it is in conformity with Pennsylvania law and other local ordinances.
A fireworks device launched from the Sycamore Lane retention pond recently landed on a nearby resident’s front step and caught a welcome mat on fire.
Resident Steve Markle told the board he has collected and delivered to the police debris from recent private fireworks activity that is in clear violation of what state law allows.
Art Gebhart spoke of hearing “rockets with stunning concussions” around midnight one or two nights a week.
In another police-related matter, the board approved expenditure of up to $22,000 over a three-year period for an officer’s tuition to gain an online master’s degree with a special focus in homeland security.
In discussion, supervisors wondered whether in future contract negotiations the township could stipulate a continuing service period after such an investment is made in an individual’s training. No such requirement currently exists for the officers.
Krebs indicated the township is taking measures to address concerns expressed by multiple citizens at last month’s meeting relative to speeding on Airport Road. Speed tables will be installed, and resurfacing will mitigate the dust about which residents complained.
In other business, the supervisors dealt with a variety of zoning matters, heard reports from the police department and emergency services, learned that 4.5 tons of electronics were received in the recent collection event, and received a report from Adams County that mosquito counts are down this year, but many residents mistake harmless Crane Flies for the biting insects.
The next supervisors’ meeting will be Monday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., preceded by a workshop at 5 p.m. All meetings take place at the Conewago Township building at 541 Oxford Ave., Hanover.
