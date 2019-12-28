NEW SERVICE — A Chromebook bar was recently installed at the Adams County Library System’s Gettysburg branch thanks to a grant from the bar association. Pictured, from left, are: ACLS Board Secretary Karen Arthur, ACLS IT Coordinator Tom Giuffreda, ACLS Board Member Mary Sue Cline, ACLS Board Member Donald Marritz, ACLS Board Member Heidi Gillis, ACLS Board Member Ray Schwartz, Judge Christina Simpson, Attorney Bernard Yannetti, ACLS Executive Director Laura Goss and ACLS Board President Dorothy Puhl
Thanks to a grant from the Adams County Bar Foundation, the Adams County Library System has installed a new Chromebook Bar at the Gettysburg Library.
Unlike the regular public computers, which have to be checked out to the user and can be used for up to an hour, the Chromebooks are available on a first come, first serve basis and are available in half-hour increments. Users of the Chromebooks can do everything that they can do on one of the regular computers, but they will find direct links to a variety of helpful websites, including the Adams County Court of Common Pleas Self-Help Center.
