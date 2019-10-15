A car was on the wrong side of the road prior to a head-on crash that closed Chambersburg Road (U.S. Route 30) through much of Monday, Cumberland Township Police said.

A 46-year-old Gettysburg resident was driving east in the westbound lane before the 6 a.m. crash at Herrs Ridge Road, Cumberland Township Police Lt. Tim Guise said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.