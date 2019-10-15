Cumberland Township Police Officers Josh Goodling, left, and Dan Barbagello look at a Ford Mustang involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning at Chambersburg (U.S. Route 30) and Herrs Ridge roads. The driver was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center. Fire police from across Adams County closed Route 30 for more than 10 hours.
A tractor-trailer rests beside Chambersburg Road Monday morning after a head-on crash at Herrs Ridge Road. The driver was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was treated and released, Cumberland Township Police said.
Cumberland Township Police Officers Josh Goodling, left, and Dan Barbagello look at a Ford Mustang involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning at Chambersburg (U.S. Route 30) and Herrs Ridge roads. The driver was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center. Fire police from across Adams County closed Route 30 for more than 10 hours.
A tractor-trailer rests beside Chambersburg Road Monday morning after a head-on crash at Herrs Ridge Road. The driver was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was treated and released, Cumberland Township Police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.