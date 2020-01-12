Cumberland Township police are investigating an armed robbery.
Two males entered a home on the 2600 Block of Emmitsburg Road around 2:30 a.m., Friday and robbed the occupant, according to police. The vicim told police that both men were wearing dark clothes and bandannas covered their faces. The intruders displayed black and silver revolver handguns, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-334-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.