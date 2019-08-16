The 45-day deadline for early-payment discounts has been extended for all property owners who received bills from the Gettysburg Borough Storm Water Authority (SWA).
Without dissent Monday, the SWA Board determined payments received until Sept. 30 will be eligible for the 2-percent discount.
The action stemmed from errors in the fledgling SWA’s first-ever annual bills, sent out last month. Total amounts were right but quarterly payments were miscalculated in 844 of some 1,900 bills, officials said.
The SWA mailed letters apologizing for the errors by the firm hired to prepare the bills, Freedom Systems. The SWA and the firm discussed a financial settlement, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
The fee provides funds for projects mandated by the federal Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program, which hits municipalities with significant fines if they fail to reduce runoff, erosion, and other sources of water pollution.
Such projects could cost the borough some $188,000 annually for five years, according to borough engineer Chad Clabaugh of the C.S. Davidson firm.
In addition, the fee covers required maintenance of the existing storm water system, he said Monday.
For example, pavement is collapsing at locations on Chambersburg Street because underlying 19th-century masonry drainage structures have given way, Clabaugh said. Repairs will be “very expensive,” perhaps in the $1 million range, he said.
As a result, the fee must generate enough funds to allow the SWA to save up for such projects, and a capital improvement fund is part of current financial projections, Clabaugh said.
From the audience, property owner Steve Hemler reminded the board it has not passed a budget. In March, the board did discuss a draft budget based on an estimate of $500,000 in annual spending.
Since this is the SWA’s first year of operation, no budget is required, Gable said.
Nonetheless, board Chair Mike Malewicki said greater “specificity for the public” is appropriate. Board members reached a consensus in favor of developing a budget, which is to be posted on the borough’s website.
The annual fee is $50 or $100 for most homeowners. Commercial and institutional property owners are also billed, including non-profit organizations because the fee is not regarded as a tax.
Fees are based on the portion of each property covered by impervious surfaces that do not easily let water enter the ground, ranging from roofs to parking lots. The extent of such areas was determined primarily by satellite imagery, according to officials.
Property owners have already begun inquiring about appealing their fees and about reductions offered for tree cover, use of rain barrels, and other factors, Clabaugh said. He also plans to meet with owners large “complicated parcels” who received the biggest bills, such as Gettysburg College, he said.
Information about the fee, appeals, and more is at www.gettysburgpa.gov/gettysburg-borough-storm-water-authority-gbswa.
The borough council enacted an ordinance creating the authority in November.
In June, the council enacted an ordinance banning illegal discharges and illicit connections to the storm water system. Examples would include sump pumps or washing machines linked to storm sewers, officials said.
On Monday, the council enacted an ordinance expanding the borough Code Enforcement Appeals Board’s jurisdiction to include appeals in illicit-discharge cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.