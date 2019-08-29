Barlow shows off new tanker
Standing beside the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department’s new fire engine-tanker apparatus Tuesday are, from left, Cumberland Township supervisors Steve Toddes, Shaun Phiel, Barbara Underwood, and David Waybright; Fire Chief Eric Hubbard; Supervisor James Paddock; and Barlow President Dick Andrew.

 Andrea Grabenstein/Gettysburg Times

Members of the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department showed off their new tanker Tuesday and thanked the Cumberland Township Supervisors for their help in obtaining it.

Put into operation June 22, the tanker can carry and dump 2,500 gallons of water in less than two minutes, according to Fire Chief Eric Hubbard.

“It speeds up proficiency,” he told the supervisors.

The township donated a “significant contribution” toward the $300,000 cost of the apparatus, Barlow President Dick Andrew said.

“We wanted to show them where the check went,” he said.

Supervisors Chair Barbara Underwood credited property owners who pay the fire tax that helps fund essential equipment.

