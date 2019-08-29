Barlow shows off new tanker

Members of the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department showed off their new tanker Tuesday and thanked the Cumberland Township Supervisors for their help in obtaining it.
Put into operation June 22, the tanker can carry and dump 2,500 gallons of water in less than two minutes, according to Fire Chief Eric Hubbard.
“It speeds up proficiency,” he told the supervisors.
The township donated a “significant contribution” toward the $300,000 cost of the apparatus, Barlow President Dick Andrew said.
“We wanted to show them where the check went,” he said.
Supervisors Chair Barbara Underwood credited property owners who pay the fire tax that helps fund essential equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.