On July 1, the seventh anniversary of the opening of Seminary Ridge Museum and the 157th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Gettysburg, Seminary Ridge Historic Preservation Foundation will officially change the name of the museum to Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center to reflect the expanded mission of providing digital content to K-12 schools all over the country.
“The way students engage in learning is ever-changing,” said Pete Miele, executive director. “The last few months have proven there is an increased need for high-quality digital education materials that lend a historical perspective to today’s education and cultural issues, such as the current dialogue about Civil War monuments and memory. This new education initiative will take the important historical messages of the museum outside the borders of Gettysburg to learners near and far, connecting lessons from the past with today’s issues.”
