Adams County residents requiring a medical helicopter will soon not have to wait as long for one.
The Adams County commissioners approved a three-year lease agreement on Wednesday with Air Methods Corporation of Greenwood Village, Colorado, to build a helipad, hangar, mechanics’ shed, fuel pad, tank and ramp at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services Building on Greenamayer Lane in Straban Township. The company will also lease rooms in the county-owned building.
