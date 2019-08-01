Hamiltonban supervisors Tuesday conditionally approved construction of a hermitage near Swamp Creek Lane.
Development plans submitted by the Hermits of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, which were the subject of a June 18 conditional use hearing, call for a wooded complex to serve up to 10 hermits.
“It’s approved with, 16 conditions,” said Supervisor Robert Gordon said, following the unanimous vote of approval by the supervisors in attendance: David Martin, Gordon, LuAnn Dille and Edward Deardorff. Supervisor Doug Woerner was absent.
The hermitage is to be created on about 17 acres, in the township’s Woodland Conservation zoning district.
According to the supervisors’ findings, the project will comprise a so-called “parish house and parsonages,” the latter a group of 300-square-foot cottages, each a residence for one hermit, all connected in the forest by a network of footpaths.
The property is located on steeply-sloped woodland along Swamp Creek, a state-designated Exceptional Value cold water fishery.
Some of the conditions established by the supervisors include:
• No chlorine will be discharged on the land or into Swamp Creek. Chlorine originally was proposed to treat wastewater before it is sprayed in the forest. The hermits have proposed treating the water with an ultraviolet process to prevent any runoff harming Swamp Creek.
• All structures will conform to current building standards and the International Fire Code — none will emit smoke from a chimney, and no camp fires or outdoor wood burning.
• HOLMC shall upgrade Swamp Creek Lane with a stone surface sufficient to allow a 25-ton emergency vehicle to access the development.
• Anti-skid materials, without ice-melting agents, may be applied to Swamp Creek Lane by the applicant or any other signatory of a private road agreement among the owners along Swamp Creek Lane.
• Swamp Creek Lane shall not be paved, and shall be constructed to minimize soil erosion and stormwater runoff into Swamp Creek.
A copy of the entire decision may be obtained at the Hamiltonban Township office.
Brother John, spokesman for the hermit group, declined to comment about future plans or a timeline for the development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.