No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, had been reported in Adams County as of Sunday afternoon, State Sen. Dennis Mastriano, R-33, reported in his daily update.
There were no cases in the senatorial district, which includes all of Adams, most of Franklin County, and parts of York and Cumberland counties, he reported.
“My staff contacted each of the major hospitals in the district to confirm that each has test kits. They all replied that they do indeed have these on hand. Should you hear otherwise, please contact my office and we will ensure that kits are delivered,” according to the update.
“My district offices will remain open and we will respond to emails and phone messages during this outbreak, but in-person meetings will not take place in an effort to protect the health and safety of my constituents and office staff,” according to the update.{p class=”MsoNormal”}No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, had been reported in Adams County as of Sunday afternoon, State Sen. Dennis Mastriano, R-33, reported in his daily update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.