Mount Joy Township has completed the work to the repair the damage caused by storms earlier in the month, and now looks to pay for it.
According to Chairman John Gormont, the township has spent “$5,000 in materials,” from damaged materials that had to be replaced.
According to Township Engineer Eric Vranich, the township is applying to grants to help offset at least a portion of the costs.
After the damage the township faced with the storms, Chairman Gormont said, “we are looking to do three (grants).”
The board authorized their signature for planning waiver and non-building declaration for a lot addition at The Courtyard at the Links at Gettysburg.
As suggested by Solicitor Susan Smith, the board tabled the plan for the development at The Courtyards at the Links at Gettysburg until clarification could be made about what constituted, “preserved open space.” The board will act on the property at its August meeting.
The board gave conditional approval for an add-on subdivision plan for Basehoar Roth Road, shifting existing lot lines which will transfer a lot about nine and a half acres to become 10 acres.
AAR Plastic and Glass, still in the planning commission stage, was approved a 90-day extension.
The board approved renewing a contract with Comcast and set the public meeting date for the Sept. 5 workshop meeting.
Adams County Volunteer Emergency Services Association will be holding a dedication of a new training tower module August 10 at 1p.m.
Mount Joy will be hosting an e-recycling event at the municipal building on Sept. 14 from 8-12 p.m. Accepted items include computers, monitors, printers, keyboards. laptops, routers, televisions, telephones, modems, and cell phones.
