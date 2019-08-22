Unrest between McSherrystown Borough Council and the police department continued during last Wednesday’s meeting.
McSherrystown Police Officer’s Association presented an official statement regarding the arbitration between the borough and the department.
The Police Officer’s Association agreed unanimously to publicly refute information presented at July’s meeting in which several council members claimed they “wanted to give the police more,” according to Chief Michael Woods.
The council had wanted to take away vacation hours, have police officers pay more for health care, and offered the officers a “1.5 percent increase” in salary, which was less than what the arbiter determined, Woods said.
The impasse letter was prepared by the borough’s labor attorney, at the direction of the council, according to Woods.
The borough council has paid over $30,000 in invoices as a result of the impasse letter, according to a Right-To-Know Request submitted by the association’s labor attorney, Woods said.
“The decision to end negotiations and enter arbitration was the sole decision of the McSherrystown Borough Council,” according to Woods.
To avoid legal fees, even after being told the council wanted to go to arbitration, the police department attempted to continue the negotiation process, according to Woods.
Ultimately the police were met with a borough council voicemail saying they were “too exhausted and just wanted to go to arbitration,” he said.
Copies of the impasse letter are available from members of the association, Woods said.
Council Member Stephen Pascoe disagreed with the association’s statement.
“It is disconcerting but common for police departments to go to arbitration with the township or borough they are employed by,” Pascoe claimed.
However, McSherrystown negotiations have not gone to arbitration since the 1980s.
“We did our best to avoid arbitration. The council’s goal going into the contract negotiation was to retain officers,” Pascoe alleged.
The council knew compensation had to be competitive to keep up with other police departments, Pascoe said.
The last offer the council made before going to arbitration was 4 percent, said Pascoe, claiming he had discussed it with other local police departments and was assured it was a good deal.
While Woods said the purpose of the Police Officer’s Association’s statement was to refute public rumors stemming from last month’s meeting, Pascoe accused the statement of trying to make the council look bad.
“They had a 30-day grace period to appeal and they did not,” he said.
Mayor Anthony Weaver, who by state mandate oversees the police department, was absent.
In a related matter, during public comment, Joyce Murren accused the council of talking behind her back when she was absent from last month’s meeting.
Murren, who is running for council and vocal about her “pro-police” signs throughout the borough, said the signs have been up for months, but only when she was not at a meeting did the council say anything about them.
Murren said her intention and the propose of the signs, was to inform the public and replace the council “with people who actually care about McSherrystown and our police department.”
In other business, it was noted:
• A new $134 digital recorder was purchased, according to Gerald Walmer, secretary and treasurer.
• Because of how much the township recycles, a 904-Recycling grant for $2,640 will be awarded in September, according to Walmer.
• Roadway double yellow lines will be repainted for “less than $3,400,” said Scott Cook, borough manager.
• A $500 donation to Rabbit Transit was approved.
• A motion was approved to advertise for a new police officer.
