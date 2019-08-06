A vehicle struck a residence Monday in New Oxford.
Injuries occurred as a result of the impact at at Lincoln Way East and Berlin Avenue, Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) Chief Francis Staab said.
Investigation was not complete Monday afternoon, but Staab said it appears the car was turning left from Berlin about 10 a.m. when another vehicle struck it, propelling it into a porch, which was damaged.
Two people were transported to Gettysburg Hospital, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services Director of Operations Eric Zaney said. Neither he nor Staab had information yet as to whether those injured were from the car or residence.
Fire police from the United Hook & Ladder and Irishtown companies directed traffic at the crash site, according to the former’s Facebook page.
