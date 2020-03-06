Brush fire contained

Volunteers finish off a brush fire that involved about a half acre Thursday in the 800 block of Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) just east of Gettysburg. Firefighters were able to contain the 12:05 p.m. blaze, which was initially dispatched as being near a structure, according to a post on the Gettysburg Fire Department Facebook page. “Gettysburg Fire wants to remind everyone that due to the dry conditions to be extra cautious while conducting a control burn. Conditions are extremely dry even with the recent rain,” the post reads.

 Courtesy Gettysburg Fire Dept.

A lack of snow has intensified the seasonal danger of brush fires, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs warned Thursday.

Unusually windy weather is making the problem even worse by drying material on the ground and spreading flames, he said.

