New charges were filed against an Aspers man accused of leading authorities on a foot pursuit that injured a sheriff deputy earlier this month, according to charging documents.
Seth Dittmar, 29, was wanted on an outstanding search warrant relating to a possession of child pornography case when authorities attempted to apprehend him on July 9, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Dittmar now faces a third-degree felony charge of flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, two second-degree misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest, and an ungraded misdemeanor charge of illegally operating a vehicle without ignition interlock. The latter refers to a device that measures a driver’s blood alcohol concentration.
In a separate case, Dittmar was also charged July 3 with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, third-degree felonies, stemming from an alleged upload of images on the messaging app Facebook Messenger the day after Christmas, charging documents allege.
On July 9, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies and Pennsylvania State Police secured Dittmar’s property along Bendersville-Wenksville Road and got permission from the homeowner to enter, according to the affidavit.
Authorities found Dittmar “in the attic underneath insulation,” the affidavit stated.
When allegedly attempting “to evade capture,” Dittmar “fell through the floor of the attic” and landed on the first floor before exiting a window, according to the affidavit.
Deputies deployed their Tasers three times on Dittmar throughout the pursuit, but it was unclear if the last two attempts reached the defendant, according to the affidavit.
Authorities allege Dittmar continued about 100 yards into the woods prior to surrendering to police, according to the affidavit.
One of the deputies “suffered a laceration to his left forearm as well as injury to his hip” during the chase, according to the affidavit.
In the other case, Det. Eric Beyer of the Adams County District Attorney’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 17, which prompted the investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office July 3.
Three images “were reported by Facebook, Inc., as having been uploaded to Facebook Messenger,” the affidavit read. Facebook officials gave the account information to authorities, identifying the suspect’s name as Seth Dittmar, his date of birth, phone number, and a screen name, according to information provided in the affidavit.
The computer’s Internet address was obtained through an administrative subpoena served on CenturyLink, showing the physical address along Bendersville-Wenksville Road in Aspers, according to the affidavit.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and probation records verified Dittmar lives on Bendersville-Wenksville Road and showed a matching phone number to the Facebook account, according to the affidavit.
After Beyer served a search warrant on Facebook on April 12 to view the Facebook profile, he received business records from Facebook on May 10 showing 21 images of child pornography, according to the affidavit.
The three images reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were in those records, the affidavit indicated.
The images were sent from one Facebook account identified as Seth Dittmar to a second account with the same name, with uploads on Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, according to the affidavit.
Dittmar remains in Adams County Prison in lieu of $10,000 cash bail as well as $50,000 cash bail on the child pornography case, according to electronic court records. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the new charges on July 31 at 8:15 a.m., court documents indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.