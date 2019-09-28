Shoppers at Rosie’s Collection will find more than a curated selection of clothing and accessories. Owner Marci Cropp and her staff offer a personalized shopping experience, complete with guidance from a wardrobe stylist.
The Steinwehr Avenue boutique offers statement pieces that are designed to inspire confidence and compliments for their customers. The business, named for Cropp’s childhood teddy bear, Rosie, opened in November 2017, fulfilling a long-time dream for Cropp.
“Opening Rosie’s Collection in Gettysburg was a dream realized,” she said. “We want to be known for our variety and versatility, synonymous with quality and character. We want our customers to feel comfortable in our boutique and confident in our clothing.”
Cropp’s diverse background in engineering, strategic marketing, real estate and retail has helped her latest venture become a success, she says.
“These experiences enable me to understand how to start and grow a sustainable business, operate efficiently, and also deliver exceptional customer service,” she said. “My goal was to create a boutique that creates a positive impact for our customers, and we remain passionate about what we do. We look forward to serving the community for years to come.”
In addition to clothing and accessories, Rosie’s offers a signature line of gourmet foods and products under the Rosie’s Cupboard label. Over the past few years, the boutique has also solidified a partnership with Jim’s Formal Wear to offer tuxedo rentals in the Gettysburg and Hanover areas.
“We take pride in seeing our customers leave with smiles on their faces and a boost of confidence,” Cropp said. “This is why I started this business and it is what keeps us focused on delivering exceptional customer service.”
Visit Rosie’s Collection at 9 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg, or online at rosiescollection.com or on Facebook.
