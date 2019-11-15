Adams Electric Cooperative recently recognized 12 employees and directors for a combined 185 years of dedicated service to the cooperative at its annual employee/director recognition dinner held in October in Gettysburg
“Our personnel are the cooperative’s greatest asset and I’m pleased to recognize the years of dedication each employee and director has given to the co-op, its members and our community,” says CEO/General Manager Steve Rasmussen.
Recognized were:
Five years: Stacey Haynes of Fairfield, accounting coordinator; Jordan Hoke of Shippensburg, journeyman second class; Tyler Miller of Windsor, journeyman second class; and Jake Strausbaugh of Hanover, journeyman second class.
10 years: Rebecca Witherow of Gardners, member services coordinator.
15 years: Jeff Turner of Dillsburg, manager, engineering – mechanical.
20 years: Michelle Druck-Mitchell of Dover, member services representative; Tom Knaub of Wellsville, director; and Steve Rasmussen of East Berlin, CEO/General Manager.
25 years: Vic Brammann of Dover, lead lineman and Jay Kroeze of Biglerville, lead lineman.
30 years: Mike Ward of Dover, line superintendent.
Adams Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric utility serving 32,000 member accounts in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Perry and York counties.
