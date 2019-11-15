EMPLOYEES RECOGNIZED — Board President Glenn Bange, back left, presents years of service awards to from left, Steve Rasmussen, Jake Strausbaugh, Jeff Turner, Jay Kroeze, Stacey Haynes, Tyler Miller, Michelle Druck-Mitchell, Tom Knaub, Rebecca Witherow and Mike Ward at the cooperative’s annual banquet held in Gettysburg in October. Not pictured: Vic Brammann and Jordan Hoke.