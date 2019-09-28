Families have been making memories at Granite Hill Camping Resort for nearly 50 years.
But Granite Hill is much more than a campground. The resort offers family-friendly events and activities year-round for locals and visitors.
One of the resort’s most well-known events, and a favorite of owners Cyndie and Rich Winkelmann, is the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, which has been produced twice annually at Granite Hill since 1979.
The Winkelmanns purchased the resort from Cyndie’s parents in 2002, and the 300-site campground sees tens of thousands of visitors each year, Cyndie said.
The Winkelmanns are always exploring ways to make the Granite Hill experience even better, most recently renovating the Red Shed Café, which Cyndie describes as “a one-stop-shop for hand-dipped ice cream, beverages, and delicious food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.” The café also offers a selection of craft, domestic and imported beers and Adams County Winery wines. The cafe is open to campers and the general public every day from May through August and on weekends during the spring and fall.
The resort also recently established two new events for young people. In early September, site was the host for the season-opening mountain bike race for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League. For the second year in a row, middle- and high-school students competed on miles of mountain bike trails around the campground while their families enjoyed the resort’s other amenities.
The event “saw a record number of participants, smashing the previous record by over 100 riders,” Cyndie said.
Later this fall, the resort will host its second Harry Potter-themed event for “witches and wizards of all ages.” Campers will “get sorted into their Hogwarts House, stroll down Diagon Alley, attend magical lessons, hunt for horcruxes, dance at the Hogwarts Yule Ball and much, much more,” she said.
“We love to welcome families who have been camping with us generation after generation as well as meeting new people from across the country and around the world on a regular basis,” Cyndie said.
Visit Granite Hill Camping Resort at 3340 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg, or online at granitehillcampingresort.com or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.