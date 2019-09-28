Linda and Ed McDannell are the third generation of the McDannell family to operate their namesake fruit farm and market in Arendtsville.
Their youngest son, Todd, now has an active hand in the business, making that four generations.
Ed’s grandparents were the first generation to purchase the farm more than 35 years ago. Ed helped on the farm during his school years and joined the family business full-time upon graduation. Linda grew up on her family’s farm in Bendersville, and after marrying and starting their own family, Linda and Ed took over operations of the McDannell farm in 1978.
“Over the years a lot of our customers have become family with me,” Linda said. “I’ve gotten to know so many people, and they like to buy local. They like to support the local growers.”
In addition to the farm fresh produce, especially sweet corn, that the McDannells are known for, the market has added several new items over the years that have become big hits with customers, including a selection of local cheeses, Dutch Twist pretzels, and apple cider donuts.
The market also offers a variety of products under its own McDannell’s label, including salsas, barbeque sauces, jellies and jams.
Like other farms in the area, McDannell’s established the market to complement the family farm years ago, helping keep the 194-acre farm going and the family business a success. In 2009, the family opened a new, expanded market, and recently added solar energy capability.
McDannell’s is gearing up for the fall season, with their selection of pumpkins, gourds, apples, cider and squashes on display. The family is also preparing for the National Apple Harvest Festival in October, held just a quarter-mile from their farm.
Visit McDannell’s Fruit Farm and Market at 332 N. High Street, Arendtsville, or online at mcdannellsfruitfarm.com or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.