A special ACNB Corp. shareholders' meeting was held Dec. 20,, at the ACNB Corporation Operations Center, 100 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg.
ACNB is the financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and Russell Insurance Group Inc., Westminster, Md.
The purpose of the special meeting of shareholders was to consider and vote upon a proposal to approve the issuance of shares of ACNB common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Frederick County Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Frederick, Md., through the merger of FCBI with and into a subsidiary of ACNB pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization dated July 1. ACNB shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to issue shares of ACNB common stock in connection with the merger.
“The Board of Directors believes that the proposed acquisition of Frederick County Bancorp Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank, is in the best interests of ACNB Corporation and its shareholders,” said ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer James P. Helt.
“In acquiring Frederick County Bancorp Inc., ACNB Corporation seeks to advance its strategic and financial growth plans through expansion of its community banking presence in the vibrant and growing market in Frederick, Maryland. We are grateful for our shareholders’ continued investment in ACNB Corporation’s future as we pursue our vision to be the independent financial services provider of choice in the core markets served by building relationships and finding solutions,” Helt said.
Also on Dec. 20, FCBI held a special meeting of stockholders at which time the FCBI stockholders voted to approve and adopt the same agreement including the conversion of each share of FCBI common stock outstanding immediately prior to the merger into 0.9900 of a share of ACNB common stock. Subject to other customary closing conditions, the transaction is currently expected to have an effective date of Jan. 11.
