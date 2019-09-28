Shoppers looking for a unique gift for a special person or occasion will want to put a stop at True Friends Boutique on their list.
Located at 22 Baltimore Street in Gettysburg, True Friends has provided shoppers with a unique selection of jewelry, gift items, clothing and more for the past eight years.
Owner Deb Bair says she wasn’t always in the retail business. She began making jewelry with a friend years ago, and when sales picked up, she decided to open her own store.
True Friends offers items that are not readily found elsewhere in Gettysburg. Many shoppers stop in especially to browse the boutique’s selection of baby gift items, including Jellycat animals and books, she said.
True Friends offers items from many specialty lines, including Habersham Candle Company, Snoozies slippers, Beaucoup Designs jewelry and more. Beauty products like soaps and lotions, greeting cards, scarves and bags, as well as essential oils and accessories, provide an array of gift options.
Artists who enjoy designing their own jewelry will find a wide selection of beads to choose from, and the boutique offers jewelry-making classes so customers can perfect their techniques and learn new ones.
Bair says her favorite part of the job is helping her customers find exactly what they are looking for.
“I really enjoy meeting the people and helping them to pick out a special gift for someone,” she said.
Visit True Friends Boutique at 22 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, or online at truefriendsboutique.weebly.com or on Facebook.
