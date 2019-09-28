Tim and Becky May brought their style of “upscale family dining” to Gettysburg two years ago, opening May’s Avenue Restaurant in December 2017.
The former owners of May’s Railside Grill in Newport, the couple brought their famous crab cake recipe and a plethora of other made-from-scratch specials to their new Steinwehr Avenue eatery.
The menu at May’s offers something for every taste, including burgers, steaks, seafood, and pasta dishes, along with up to a dozen specials every day. Recent specials have included fried catfish, smoked pork chops and fried oysters, eggplant parmesan and a chicken cheesesteak hoagie.
May’s also offers a selection of house-made desserts, including pies, cakes and cobblers, and a recent special, caramel pecan bread pudding served with ice cream. May’s staff posts pictures of many of the daily specials on Facebook, garnering a lot of likes from their customers and fans.
As cooler weather approaches, May’s is bringing back its rustic comfort food specials like pot pies and shepherd’s pie. The staff is also exploring some vegetarian dishes to add to the menu.
“We’re always eager to find new and unique and recipes,” May said.
May said he wants to thank his customers for their support over the past two years.
“We do work hard here, and we try to put out a good product,” he said. “This is something to be proud of.”
Visit May’s Avenue Restaurant at 21 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg, or on Facebook.
