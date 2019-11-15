ACNB Bank recently promoted Mary Jo Herr to the position of residential mortgage loan originator. In this role, she provides financing solutions for individuals interested in buying or building a home, or refinancing an existing mortgage.
Herr is based at the Bank’s New Oxford Office, located at 318 Lincoln Way East in New Oxford, and serves mortgage customers primarily in the York County market.
Herr joined ACNB Bank in 2015 as a community banking specialist for the New Oxford Office and has 25 years of experience in the banking industry, including serving the first ten years of her career at a financial institution in the United Kingdom.
Herr is a graduate of Hanover Senior High School in Hanover. She currently lives in Thomasville with her husband, Myron, and their two daughters, Brooke Elizabeth and Tori Ann.
