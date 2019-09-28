Russell and Rita Neiderer started Neiderer’s Pool Sales and Service in 1958, helping to make the summertime fun for local families.
Their children, Joanne, Deb and Barb took over operations in 1989, carrying on the family business that has now been servicing pools for customers in York and Adams counties for more than 60 years.
Neiderer’s, located in Hanover, does “everything except for new installs and spas,” Deb said.
While pool season in Pennsylvania lasts a few months, Neiderer’s helps customers maintain their pools all year long, offering pool chemicals, filtration systems, cleaners, safety equipment and covers, as well as routine and scheduled service and maintenance for in-ground and above-ground pools. Neiderer’s staff can help customers get their pools up and running at the beginning of the season and assist with proper winterization in the fall. And, the Radio Road location offers a selection of pool toys, goggles and more.
Visit Neiderer’s Pool Sales and Service at 30 Radio Road, Hanover, across from the North Hanover Mall, or online at neidererspoolsales.com or on Facebook.
