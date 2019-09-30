Did you know one of every five people employed in Adams County works in manufacturing? The field is expanding and diversifying thanks in great part to technology—it’s not the same manufacturing trade from 25 or even 10 years ago.
Sept. 30-Oct. 4 is National Manufacturing Week, ending with Friday’s National Manufacturing Day on Oct. 4.
“To commemorate the observance and put Adams County’s manufacturing sector in the spotlight, Adams Economic Alliance is tackling a variety of manufacturing topics this week,” said Robin Fitzpatrick, Adams Economic Alliance president. “Today, we begin with an overview of the dynamic regional manufacturing industry in South Central Pennsylvania and the incredible value and role our Adams County manufacturing industry plays within the economy.”
Regionally, the manufacturing industry employs 82,835 people across the eight-county South Central Pennsylvania (SCPa) region which includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, with figures pulled from the second quarter of 2019. The breakdown includes the following employment numbers:
• Adams – 7,623 manufacturing jobs
• Cumberland – 8,989
• Dauphin – 12,303
• Franklin – 9,600
• Juniata – 2,700
• Perry – 509
• York – 31,612
In 2018, there were 1,603 manufacturing employers in the SCPa Workforce Development area, a decrease from 1,752 establishments 10 years earlier in 2008.
One of the reasons we look at the region is because not only do we share employees (residents) but we economically impact each other. As of the second quarter of 2019, manufacturers in the region made an estimated $4.1 billion in annual purchases from suppliers in the U.S., with about 21 percent or $.8 billion of these purchases made from businesses within the SCPa Workforce Development area.
Focusing on Adams County, our average manufacturing employee makes $49,682 compared to the county’s median wage of $32,000. Over the past 10 years, Adams County’s manufacturing wages have increased at an average rate of .8 percent compared to the national average of .1 percent.
Some 19.8 percent of Adams County’s workforce is employed in the manufacturing sector. Breaking down the specific occupational groups within the sector, 53 percent of Adams County’s manufacturing jobs are within production; 14 percent are in transportation and material moving; 10 percent are in office and administrative support; 6 percent are in installation, maintenance and repair; and the remaining 17 percent are lumped into a miscellaneous category.
Tomorrow, there will be a closer look at one segment of Adams County’s manufacturing industry, the fruit belt and food processing industry.
