Abbottstown Borough is an average town on the surface. With just under 400 households and just over 1,000 residents, anyone traveling along U.S. Route 30 from Gettysburg to York might blink and miss us.
The Adams County boroughs which are just slightly larger (Biglerville, East Berlin and New Oxford) all seem to have much more than we do: local police coverage, public works crews, full-time municipal office hours throughout the week.
Even some of the smaller boroughs have more services than Abbottstown. So how is it that our borough lacks some of these essential public functions?
For many years, nearly 24, to be exact, Abbottstown’s council held to its fiscal-conservative ideals by not raising the real estate millage on its residents.
While many people enjoyed the 1.4156 rate, it was wholly ineffective to providing the necessary municipal functions for which boroughs are granted authority to sustain. Current borough council members reviewed and understood that, if improvements were to be made, it would need the proper funding amounts, and thus adjusted their rate last January.
Councilors knew they would need to make immediate decisions on actions to be taken to show their constituents how serious they are about making improvements to the borough.
A street preservation plan was developed to use those tax funds at once to fix up the neglected, aging side streets. Peripherals such as new street signage, safety items and sidewalk repairs are also being explored to upgrade the travel routes throughout Abbottstown, funded by restitution and forfeitures acquired through enforcement of current codes and from accidents within the borough.
While the leaders in Harrisburg decide on whether to charge municipalities for the use of the PA State Police’s services, local leaders have heard from the residents of their desire to have a local officer on duty to take care of the items that the PSP do not have the resources for (being at the end of the county, response times can be taxing on the PSP barracks). Council wants to lighten the burden on our PSP troopers, and while we are very grateful to Lt. Nickey and his crew, such incidences as local code violations and fireworks complaints are not within their responsibilities (nor should they be). As such, council is reviewing allocations to provide for our new Abbottstown Police Department starting Jan. 1, 2020.
Of course, not all of our road issues will be solved in one year or a couple of projects.
While PennDOT gives state Route 194 a makeover and the borough seals up our side streets, I have been working to get cooperation from the Adams County Transportation Planning Organization and the Adams County Office of Planning and Development to help us find a long-term solution for the Country Club Road bridge and the roadway on either side, which was recently deemed “structurally deficient” by a state study.
The bridge has had no major work done to it since the late 1970s, after receiving federal funds for Hurricane Disaster Relief. After many years of disagreements over who owns the bridge, it was discovered it had been placed on the Long-Range Transportation Plan over 12 years ago.
It is also one of the very last bridges in the county that has not been improved through the program (the county commissioners approved 40 bridges for repair in the current project).
With the help of Will Cameron, county bridge engineer, and the ACTPO Board, we are optimistic the bridge will be placed on the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) for repair.
Abbottstown Borough is also looking at a few other medium-range plans, including the redesign of West Fleet Street, making it a two-way street the entire length.
There is already stormwater facilities along the street, so we will be looking to work with the local businesses to improve their main corridor in the borough. Also being reviewed are the sidewalks along King and Queen streets, which are in need of major repairs.
PennDOT will also be approached about the potential of bike lanes along these routes to accommodate our bicyclists who often pass through on their tours.
The final topic of all this will be to improve the borough office services. Council is reviewing the potential of opening the office more than the 12 hours per week it is currently scheduled.
Not having office hours on Monday or Tuesday often creates a backlog of work on Wednesday, when most of our code enforcement and permitting activities occur.
The four-hour window currently offered often does not allow time for everything that needs attention, and the span between 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Wednesday leaves much time for things to develop that need immediate attention. Hopefully we will see a change to expand the office hours in the coming months.
As we watch Abbottstown Borough slowly pull out of the dark ages of municipal apathy and into the modern incarnation of itself, it is important to understand that Abbottstown Borough Council may have some mixed feelings over the issues at hand, but they will surely resolve any inhibitions they may have to fixing those issues and providing the best services possible to the citizens.
I am proud of the progress that has been made and excited to see what comes next for Abbottstown Borough.
