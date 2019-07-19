Don’t be late for a very important date. Please join us down the rabbit hole for our tea party on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 12 noon. Children ages 3-12 are invited, along with an adult, to this very curious tea especially for children. Cost is $25 per adult and $10 per child. To make a reservation, call the EBACC office at 717-259-8848. Don’t be late for the fun.
Be sure to join us for our Second Annual National Night Out Block Party. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Aug. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., many community partners will come together to make this year a huge success. A variety of children activities are being planned by all the organizations attending. This year Wallygator will be joining us. You can have your picture taken with him for a $3 donation which goes to feeding the hungry. Check out his Facebook page, Wallygator. Also new this year is the You Are The Hamster, the human powered frozen beverage machine. Yes, you walk the hamster wheel to crush and make your own snow cone. Again check out their Facebook page, You Are The Hamster. Other community partners include ACNB, Trinity Lutheran Church East Berlin, Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation & Teddy, Healthy Adams County, KPETS, Adams County Headstart, and Skills of Central PA. More partners are being added daily. Watch Facebook page for updates and additions. Free admission and door prizes.
On Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., the band Crossroads will perform in the pavilion. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy an evening of music. EBACC will have the grill fired up so plan on grabbing supper. A $3 donation to EBACC is appreciated.
The Historic East Berlin Fall Festival is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This community event has something for everyone. At the community center you will find craft vendors, huge book sale, horse drawn wagon rides, funnel cakes, hog maw platters, and more. The EBACC kitchen will be open all day serving both breakfast and lunch, plus their wonderful homemade soup and pies. Just down North Avenue at the East Berlin Community Park you will find a car show, civil war encampment, music, food tent, and Weis Kids Zone. Trinity Lutheran will be serving homemade soup, fresh and smoked sausage sandwiches, and apple dumplings. Watch Facebook for updates and additions to the day. Interested in a craft vendor space? Call the EBACC officeat 717-259-8848.
Other happenings include the EBACC York Revolution Group Theme Night Saturday, July 27 for the 6:30 p.m. game and fireworks. Order tickets through the York Rev website. Go to Groups then Group Theme Nights. Click on the EBACC logo to place your order – EBACC receives 50 percent of the ticket sales through this portal.
The Indoor Yard Sale is set for Aug. 8-10. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $10/bag; Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., $5/bag; and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 noon, $3/bag. The gym will be filled with goodies. Don’t forget the kitchen is open service breakfast and lunch during the sale.
Want to support the continued success of EBACC? We are part of the Adams County Giving Spree scheduled for Nov. 7. By making a donation to EBACC on that day, we will not only receive your donation but also a portion of the stretch fund. Please keep this important event on your radar.
