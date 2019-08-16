A 10-year-old named Beta recently stood before a crowd of children of similar age at the Littlestown Library.
Jesse Rothaker of Forgotten Friends Reptile Sanctuary in Elm draped gaily colored corn snakes around her neck and off her arms.
The room full of kids made various squealing and “oooooo-ing” sounds. So did some of the adults.
The snakes, apparently unconcerned, wove their way around her hands, wrists, and arms.
The crowd sounds continued.
Some of the kids bounced up and down.
So did some of the adults.
The corn snake is harmless, Rothaker intoned happily. Out in the wild, it eats mice and other pests.
The gaily colored- and – patterned reptiles glided over Beta’s very, very still form. Her face seems to be a study in contradictory urges, ranging, perhaps, from genuine interest to a so-far suppressed urge to throw the several contorting reptiles into the air and bolt out the door.
Apparently remembering that she had volunteered for this, she stood still.
Finally, one by one, Rothaker lifted the looping snakes off Beta and replaced them in their lockable plastic bin, and thanked Beta for her help. She may sit down, he says. She does so, with a little bit of the bearing of someone who has just learned that the guillotine is out of order.
In the course of displaying several different kinds of snake and lizard to the variously entertained children and adults at the special Aug. 1, library program, he explains some things about the various reptiles he brought as he shows them to the crowd, sometimes letting the kids touch them, and sometimes letting the reptiles touch the kids.
He swings a roughly three-foot iguana around the room, sometimes letting its enormous tail bonk against a kid’s head here, a shoulder there.
In the course of his teaching, he lets the youngsters know which critters might be found in these parts, and which will not.
The iguana and the baby alligator are in the latter category, which brought some relief to the folks in the crowd.
Pennsylvania, as it turns out, has 21 types of snake, of which only two, the rattlesnake and the copperhead, can deal out toxic venom.
Other states have more poisonous snakes, lucky them.
Pennsylvania also has 14 kinds of turtles, including the box turtle, which seems to be disappearing. Rothaker, being the helpful sort of guy he is, showed everybody how to help a turtle cross a road.
Rothaker said that starting as a kid, he always loved animals, and still does. That early love of critters of all kinds led him to create his “Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary” in 2004, when he discovered that many pet rescue organizations did not accept or offer reptiles for adoption.
His organization now has about a dozen volunteers that help with events – like the one at Littlestown Library. Forgotten Friend works closely with the Lancaster Herpetological Society.
At the very end of his Littlestown show, Rothaker opened the biggest plastic tub he had brought, which until then had been tucked under a table and covered with a cloth.
He opened the tub and bent over. With a grunt of effort, he stood and ducked his head under a loop of what may have been the biggest doggone snake anybody in the room had ever seen. It was clad in an olive drab and black pattern, perhaps 10 feet long, and as thick in the middle as a ham steak.
Suddenly, Rothaker and snake stood at one side of the library classroom, and every other human stood against the opposite wall. In between was a lot of empty space.
The snake was a variety of anaconda, the largest snake in the world, calmly coiling around Rothacker in a room full of snack-size humans. It took a while for the humans in the room to relax.
Later, as some of the kids went out to look at tables where they could touch snake and crocodile skins that were no longer inhabited by snakes or crocodiles, some of the others stood curiously around the anaconda’s box and watched it relaxing only a foot or two away.
Each type of creatures eyed the other a little warily.
Rothacker said the touching, the jokes, all that had one main goal, to teach kids to respect, but not to fear, reptiles.
Lily Wire, 7, spent a little time petting one of the bigger snakes.
“It was soft,” she exclaimed, her eyes still wide, “and very shiny.”
