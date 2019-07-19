Traffic concerns drove much of the East Berlin Borough Council’s regular July meeting.
Since May, an informal group of officials and citizens have gathered twice to walk the borough’s main streets to audit safety conditions, council member David Meixner said.
Two more walks were planned this month and in August under a program offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), he said.
Once completed, the four walks will have covered each of the directions heading out from the borough square on state Routes 234 and 194, Meixner said.
The walks are expected to result in “suggestions to PennDOT for road improvements,” he said.
A PennDOT representative attended the first event in May, said Meixner.
“Its good to see PennDOT is willing to work with boroughs,” he said after the meeting.
The borough’s maintenance director, Bob Meminger, initiated the walks after learning of the PennDOT program, Meixner said.
Any interested resident can take part in the upcoming walks and can contact Meminger via the borough office at 717-259-9224, said Meixner.
Bridge closing
Meixner also said York County officials plan to close a bridge on Lake Road permanently.
In recent months, East Berlin officials have expressed concern about how such a closure might affect traffic in the borough.
“The York County Planning Commission did a Closure and Removal Study in 2018. This study was presented to Paradise and Washington townships. Neither township had any opposition to closing these bridges,” York County Communications Director Mark Walters wrote in response to an email from the Gettysburg Times.
“The Planning Commission held a public meeting with the residents surrounding the Lake Road bridges on May 16. About 25 residents were in attendance and everyone was in favor of closing the bridges. East Berlin Borough has been made aware of this and has attended a municipal meeting and the public meeting,” Walters wrote.
“The York County Commissioners have given the go ahead to start negotiations with affected residents for the closure of the bridges. Residents have requested that Lake Road be closed as soon as possible due to tractor trailers using the road and getting stuck because of the bridges,” Walters wrote.
Speed worries cited
In other business, West King Street resident Bill Powell said speeding is a significant problem on the borough’s main streets.
Someone may “get killed” if the situation doesn’t improve, he said during the meeting’s public comment portion.
Powell called upon borough officials to provide regular reports on statistics such as the number of speeding tickets issued.
Council member James LeVan gave Dixon his copy of the monthly report of Mayor Keith Hoffman, who by state law oversees the police department.
The report provides no detailed breakdown of tickets issued, Hoffman said, but several officials said such information is available to the public for the asking.
Powell also thanked the borough for painting curbs to control parking and make it easier to pull onto busy roads.
Also, Emma Diehl rose from the audience to thank the borough for sending a police officer to help deal with traffic at the recent annual yard sale at the Beaver Colony development.
“People were coming out of the woodwork,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.