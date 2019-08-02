Brian Fuller offers Emily Fuller a cool drink of water after the pair took top honors in the EBACC 5K. Brian came in first overall, and Emily was first amongst the women. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)
Emily and Brian Fuller took top honors in the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) 5K on July 20. Brian came in first overall, and Emily was first amongst the women. This was the 23rd year for the annual run, which also included activities for youngsters.
Mark Clowney, county planner, tries to cool off after running in the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) 5K event on July 20. This was the 23rd year for the annual run, which also included activities for youngsters.
Runners of all ages stepped off from the starting line at the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) 5K event on July 20. This was the 23rd year for the annual run, which also included activities for youngsters. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times) Photos continue on next page.
