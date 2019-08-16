The town of East Berlin will host its second annual fall festival on Saturday, Sept. 14. The multi-block festival runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Strolling along North Avenue you will find craft vendors, book sale, civil war encampment, horse drawn wagon rides, kid zone with petting zoo, live music and a car show.
Over 50 craft vendors will be located on Fourth Street and inside and outside the East Berlin Area Community Center. All items being sold are handmade by the artisans. Painted wooden crafts, candles, soaps, pottery, homemade candy, chain saw carvings, wreaths, floral arrangements, and jewelry are just a few of the vendors’ offerings from amongst those attending. There are still spaces left if you are a vendor and would like to join us.
Book lovers will be treated to a gym full of books. Book categories include Fiction, Mystery and Suspense, Romance, Science Fiction, Biography, History, Cookbooks, Kids books, Art, Science and Nature, Young Adult, Large Print plus many other categories. Author Leta Hawk will be on hand for a book signing throughout the day.
Hop aboard and take the horse drawn wagon ride through East Berlin while learning more about the history of the town. Each narrated ride takes about 20 minutes and costs $6 per rider. Loading and unloading will be at the community center.
History comes alive at the community park located at the west end of North Avenue. Walk through the soldiers’ campsite, learn about the daily life of a Civil War soldier, and hear the stories of the Civil War from the re-enactors themselves.
An antique, classic, street rod and modified car and truck show has been added to the festival this year. In addition to the car and truck show, a “Hub Cap Toss Competition” is planned for 11 a.m. The competition is open to show participants and the general public. Men, women and children are invited to participate. Let’s see who takes home the trophy for the best tossing arm. If you have a special vehicle to show, registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. and the cost is $10.
Weis Kid Zone is located at the community park with a variety of games and activities for our younger festival participants. Triple F Farm will be there with a variety of animals for the kids to pet and feed. You can hop on the Hamster Wheel and make your own snow cone, too.
Ready to relax a little. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and take a break and enjoy some live music. Performing at the festival this year is Buckskin Whiskey at 9 a.m.; Ed Allison at 10 a.m.; Marshall Stone at 11 a.m.; and Tall In The Saddle from 12 to 2 p.m. You will find the bands at the community park pavilion.
Of course there will be lots of eats, treats and sweets. Trinity Lutheran Church will be selling ham and bean and chicken corn soups, fresh and smoked sausage sandwiches, and apple dumplings. At the community center, you will find breakfast sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, ham and bean and chicken corn soups, apple dumplings, Bricker Fries, and their famous hog maw platters. The East Berlin Historical Society will be selling funnel cakes and hearth baked goods in front of the community center.
For more information on the festival, contact the EBACC office at 717-259-8848.
