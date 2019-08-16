Most people who grow gardens enjoy the fruits of their labors at their own tables. The gardeners at Camp Nawakwa in northwest Adams County’s orchard country give away all their produce to help feed hungry neighbors.
Camp Nawakwa’s half-acre garden includes the usual range of healthy edibles, carrots, beans, tomatoes, potatoes, watermelon and sweet corn. And, no surprise to experienced gardeners, the most prodigious producers are the camp’s zucchini plants.
In two pickings one mid-July week, over 500 pounds of zucchini were harvested by young campers, their parents and camp staff.
A decades-old tradition at the camp near Arendtsville is Family Camp when entire families enjoy the outdoors together. More than 200 people representing 42 families attended Family Camp 2019 the week of July 14. Many wandered down to the garden to help out at various times during the week.
On a hot, muggy morning 7-year-old Penelope Askey from Camp Hill ran up and down the rows in search of zucchini.
“Wow, I found this huge one,” she said as she toted an 18-inch zucchini to the collection box. Tiring a bit after several minutes of harvesting, she said, “I didn’t think they were actually going to make us work in the garden.”
Another young zucchini-picker was 5-year-old Miriam Hipkiss of Mechanicsburg.
“Look at this. It’s a huge one, too!” she said as she lugged a foot-long squash.
Nawakwa’s director, Sister Marianne Brock, joked with the young produce pickers. “When you get to the end of a row, turn around and go back down it ‘cause they grow really fast.”
Brock has headed the Nawakwa site owned by the Lutheran Camping Corporation for two decades. She said the garden in Menallen Township is an offshoot of The Growing Project begun four years ago at the camp’s sister site, known as Wittel Farm, near Elizabethtown.
Free food a matter of
sustenance for many
Since its inception, the project has distributed over 45,000 pounds of food to pantries and meal programs throughout the area. Many food-insecure people and families depend upon such sources of food.
A recently issued ALICE report assessed Pennsylvania’s population in terms of those who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed. It determined, “In 2017, 1,856,785 households in Pennsylvania, 37 percent, could not afford basic needs such as housing, childcare, food, transportation, health care, and technology.”
Bishop James Dunlop heads the Lower Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, owner of the camping corporation.
Dunlop and his wife Connie have attended Family Camp for decades, first with their three children and now with their grandchildren. One of their grandchildren came the farthest of any campers this year, traveling all the way from Vienna, Austria, to continue the family’s tradition.
Under Dunlop’s leadership, the synod has adopted as its motto: “Where the hungry are fed as we have been fed by Christ.”
Pointing with pride to hunger-alleviating programs throughout the synod’s nine-county territory, Dunlop is excited by the addition of Nawakwa to the food supply chain.
“Here the kids get involved,” he said. “This is great for them to be engaged as they get excited and enjoy the work.”
Among those who enjoy the work throughout the summer are some of the camp’s teenage staff members. Chelsea Zimmann, 16, of Gettysburg, serves as a “craftie” working with youngsters who complete various projects in Nawakwa’s craft lodge.
Sharing that she sometimes wanders down to the garden by herself at 5:30 a.m., Zimmann said, “I’m eager to get my hands in the dirt.”
To expand her knowledge about soil, seeds and cultivation, Chelsea has studied brochures and books collected as a resource for the camp’s budding gardeners.
Nawakwa’s garden, Zimmann concludes, “is for a really good cause and is a way to show Jesus’ love to the community by sharing food.”
Local support critical
for Growing Project
Brock is eager to express appreciation for The Growing Project’s support by area Lutheran congregations that provide financial aid and volunteers.
The project’s launch was made possible by a generous $3,000 grant from St. James Lutheran Church of Wenksville, used for initial purchases of seeds, plants and a seeder.
Another strong supporter is one of Nawakwa’s nearest neighboring churches, Trinity Lutheran of Arendtsville. Members have provided financial support, offered prayers of encouragement and pitched in to help at the garden.
Trinity’s pastor, Rev. Ben Siebert, was instrumental in The Growing Project’s initiation, helping select seeds, determine crops and proposing ways for campers to be involved. He’s among those who deliver produce to South Central Community Action Programs’ (SCCAP) Gleaning Project.
Siebert said of the project he helped initiate, “It’s exciting for me to think about the campers getting a chance to get their hands in the soil, to learn that they can cultivate and grow something that will bring nourishment to someone else.”
Brock said while the current gardening project is a new initiative, a deep sense of stewardship for and dependence upon the local agricultural environment is embedded in the camp’s DNA.
Founded in 1929, just as the nation entered the Great Depression, Nawakwa’s early campers and staff depended entirely on neighboring farms and orchards for most of their food.
Brock is convinced the camp’s founder, M. Hadwin Fischer, a professor at the Gettysburg Seminary who had a passion for developing church leaders in a retreat setting, would be pleased to see people of all ages engaged in The Growing Project and other activities.
In its 90th anniversary year, Brock says confidently, Nawakwa continues in the tradition of growing leaders who catch glimpses of “where God is at work in their lives” through their camping experiences.
