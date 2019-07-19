East Berlin officials were “absolutely overwhelmed” by applications for the vacant secretary/treasurer position, borough council Vice President James LeVan said.
“It looks like the position’s not going to be vacant for very long,” LeVan said during council’s regular meeting in July.
The council Personnel Committee, which LeVan chairs, had already begun to review the resumes, he said.
Resumes had come from across the county, including many people who had experience in working for municipalities, LeVan said.
He welcomed an audience member’s suggestion that the committee take grant-writing experience into account.
The council learned in May that former Secretary/Treasurer Darlene McArthur was leaving her position.
After her resignation, the council passed and then, at a special meeting in July, rescinded a resolution that would have set limits on communication between council members and the secretary/treasurer and borough attorney.
Proponents argued the resolution created a chain of command and enhanced the flow of information. Opponents alleged it was an effort at “gatekeeping” by the council’s leadership.
During the regular meeting, David Meixner gave his fellow council members copies of a proposed communication policy
Meixner is a member of the council’s Communication Committee, which he said has been working on the policy. He invited his colleagues’ input as the policy drafting process continues.
In other business:
• “More review needs to be done” in regard to a new 12,000-square-foot building proposed near Kuhn Drive by Pennwood Products Inc., said Meixner, who is the council’s liaison to the borough planning commission.
• Proponents of storage units proposed in the long-vacant former Nell’s supermarket building on West King Street have “stepped away,” Meixner said. No specific plans are in place for the building, which remains for sale, he said.
• Efforts continue to find workable boundaries for the proposed subdivision of a Beaver Street lot into two parcels to allow a second house to be built behind the existing one, Meixner said. Lot frontage and construction setback rules are at issue, he said.
• East Berlin Historical Preservation Society (EBHPS) officials have expressed willingness to give up the long-term lease the society holds on the borough-owed historic firehouse, council President Roberta Teal said. In June, council attorney Matthew Battersby said ending the lease would be an appropriate step as the council continues to consider renovation options for Liberty 1 Engine House, which was built in 1892 at Fourth Street and South Avenue. By consensus in May, the council authorized Battersby to seek prices for an architectural review as part of the process for seeking potential grants.
• The council received a price estimate of $10,000 for updating the borough’s ordinances from the General Code company, Teal said. The job would include digitizing the ordinances for easy searching and inclusion on the borough’s website, said Teal.
