Although formal teas are not all that common in Adams County, a tradition of tea parties held as fundraisers for the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) has proven a popular attraction for supporters of the organization.
The recent EBACC tea held at a property owned by Dave and Shelley Livingston off state Route 194 north of Abbottstown drew in 24 women, dressed in their summer finery and enjoying a full-blown formal tea.
“The tickets sold out in four hours,” said Karen Wire, a member of the EBACC Board of Directors. “And we always have a waiting list.”
Tickets for the tea went for $30 a pop, with all proceeds going to EBACC to help fund its many programs and activities.
The event featured five courses served over two hours or so throughout the Livingston’s thriving flower garden. The meal took off with treats such as cold cantaloupe soup, passed through tiny, decorative sandwiches, and sailed into spectacular desserts.
Shelley and Dave Livingstone own and maintain the property where the tea was held on a lovely early summer day. Shelley is, fittingly, a volunteer with the organization’s garden and garden tour committee.
She is also chief caretaker of her garden’s honored guest, a Rhode Island Red hen named Cora.
“Our cat died last Friday,” Shelley said. “Not long after that, Cora wandered into the garden. For a while, she would wander back and forth between our place and the neighbors. They didn’t want her, so here she is.”
Dave Livingston, who is a machinist and an Aikido martial arts instructor, built a house for Cora. She has not started using it yet but is busily removing buggy pests from the garden.
While not formally part of the tea, Cora was hanging about.
EBACC holds several tea parties a year, one in spring, usually in a garden, one in the fall, indoors at various locations, and in August, the group will hold a children’s tea, with an adult accompanied by a child of five to 12 years old.
Amanda Livelsberger of Abbottstown said the recent event was her first-ever tea.
She said she found it “really quaint.”
Likewise, Shirley Altoff of Littlestown said she was enjoying the event, which is only her second tea.
Peggy Frey, however, has been in on EBACC’s teas since the beginning. In fact, she was there for the birth of the EBACC.
She and her husband, the late Warren Frey, were involved in the creation of the community center back in the early 1990s. Warren graduated from East Berlin High School in 1943, before attending Penn State to study agriculture education. He died in 2012 at 86.
In addition to the teas, Wire said EBACC holds a couple of fundraisers a month, with the help of about 170 volunteers.
Coming up soon will be an indoor yard sale at the EBACC gymnasium that will boast 53 tables of just about anything one could imagine, Wire said.
Although located in East Berlin, the outfit serves Abbottstown Borough, and Reading and Hamilton townships in Adams County, and Paradise and Washington townships in York County.
Visit www.ebacc.org for a list of programs, classes, and activities, or contact EBACC Operations Manager Pamalee Lady at p.lady@ebacc.org.
The center is located at 405 North Ave., East Berlin; or call, 717-259-8848, which is the number for the EBACC office, or 717-259-0149 for the EBACC Fitness Center.
