Payment of a court judgment means Abbottstown will have money for park improvements, police equipment, and traffic warning lights.
The borough received $24,095 in connection with the Chris Moore property on Sutton Road, where storage of materials had been a concern, Municipal Administrator David Bolton said.
Payment in full meant a sheriff’s sale of the property planned July 19 did not occur, borough attorney Tim Shultis said during July’s council meeting.
The council voted without dissent to divide the unbudgeted income from the settlement among three projects.
Some $15,000 is to provide matching funds for potential park grants, with anything unspent this year to be rolled over to 2020. In the short term, council member Laura Baker said she will research the cost of replacing playground equipment, especially swings.
The council also earmarked $4,000 for solar-powered warning lights to be placed a half-block in each direction from the borough square in hope of preventing crashes. In addition, Bolton said insurance money will be used to replace lights lost on the square due to a crash. The replacements will be light-emitting diode units that will reduce energy costs, he said. Francis Klunk of McSherrystown won the contract with the lowest of five bids at $1,133, Bolton said.
Set aside for police equipment and uniforms in 2020 was $5,000. Research is under way in preparation for the inauguration of the borough’s own police department next year. The council decided in March to hire its current code enforcement officer, James Graham, as a part-time police officer. He is the retired commander of the state police barracks in Gettysburg. The council voted in June to adopt an ordinance creating the department.
Bolton said he would confer with East Berlin officials to learn about insurance and other costs for their department, and with county officials to see whether it would make sense to increase the department to full time in order to gain eligibility for a share of the “pillow tax” on hotel rooms.
In other business:
• Approximately 50 truckloads of millings removed from Pa. Route 194 as part of repaving by the state will be stored at the borough park, the council decided. The material will be used to create a driveway to a storage shed and to improve the eastern end of High Street, officials said.
• Drainage has become a “major issue” on some parts of U.S. Route 30 (King Street) because storm inlets “need cleaning now,” Baker said. Trees are actually growing in some inlets, she said. Maintenance of the inlets is legally the borough’s responsibility, not the state’s, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said. The borough will look into appropriate next steps, potentially including hiring a contractor, officials said.
• Without discussion or dissent, the council adopted what Bolton described as routine updates to the borough’s nuisance ordinance.
