After receiving a flood of applications, the East Berlin Borough Council took a step toward hiring a new secretary/treasurer.
The council learned in May that Darlene McArthur was leaving her position.
After advertising for a successor, the borough received “close to 100” applications, council member Charles Krall said during Aug. 7’s meeting.
The council’s personnel committee conducted six interviews, followed by two second interviews, before arriving at a recommendation, Krall said.
The council voted 5-0 to make an offer of $21 per hour, or $42,042 annually plus benefits, to the recommended candidate, who Krall said offered experience with area municipalities and would be able to “hit the ground running.”
Krall declined to release information about the candidate prior to acceptance of the offer.
In other business:
• Members voted 5-0 to hire Codification Services to update the borough’s ordinance’s for $10,600, and to keep them updated for an annual fee of $1,195. Ordinances have not been updated for 14 years and are to be published on the borough’s website, officials said.
• Use of fireworks in residential areas last month prompted complaints from audience members. Mayor Keith Hoffman said he will communicate with other municipalities to learn about enforcement options in light of recent changes in state law.
• Efforts continue to find workable boundaries for a proposed subdivision at 507 Beaver St.
The owner seeks to create a second lot to allow construction of a second house behind the existing one. Council members continued the matter to their Sept. 4 meeting so the borough’s attorney can meet with representatives of the owner concerning lot frontage and construction setback rules.
