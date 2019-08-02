Enforcement of a sidewalk maintenance ordinance will be suspended pending review of technical standards, Abbottstown Borough Council members agreed.
About a dozen residents looked on as the council voted without dissent to step back from a letter sent July 8 to property owners along King and Queen streets.
“We have noticed there are many sidewalks and curbs that are still in disrepair,” read the letter from the council and Mayor Duane Watson. It cited a 1979 ordinance requiring owners on those streets to “construct sidewalks and curbing and to keep the same in proper repair.”
The letter set deadlines of Aug. 9 for submission of repair plans to the borough and June 1 next year for completion of projects.
Compliance is needed “to ensure the safety of our pedestrians,” according to the letter.
The council will ask its code enforcement officer to hold off on enforcement until standards addressing width, paving types, and needs of the disabled are worked out, council President Dennis Posey said during the regular monthly meeting.
“The letter went out faster than it probably should have,” Posey said.
In addition, he said the borough does not intend to require owners to build sidewalks in areas where they are plainly not feasible.
“We’re not going to ask somebody to pay $30,000 to put in a sidewalk. That would be nutso,” Posey said.
Posey invited residents to form a committee among themselves to seek a combined bid for sidewalk repairs.
“It will cost you a lot less that way” because such a committee would not be bound by “prevailing wage” contracting rules to which the borough is subject, he said.
Research is planned to identify grant opportunities for sidewalk improvements and to determine whether there are any applicable Pennsylvania Department of Transportation or historic district regulations, officials said.
In other business, council members agreed the property owner is free to trim some bushes near Abbottstown Mart on Center Square.
Members also approved a donation of services by council member Laura Baker’s husband, Walter “Buzzy” Baker, to remove problematic Bradford pear trees from the square, with a decision to be made later as to what should be planted to replace them.
The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at the borough building, 241 High St.
