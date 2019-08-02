When you research “ripple effect” you find a variety of definitions: “The repercussions of an event or situation experienced far beyond its immediate location,” “a gradually spreading effect or influence,” and “a spreading effect or series of consequences caused by a single action or event.” We’ve all seen it, whether on a lake after a pebble has been tossed, or in our own lives when someone’s actions have affected others.
Did you see the article Hannah Fletcher wrote in the July 5 Adams County Neighborhoods publication? If you did, do you see the ripple effect? Ripple One: Supporting East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) continues to allow us to provide babysitting classes. Ripple Two: Teens learn a lot about themselves and how to care for younger siblings or children. Ripple Three: Parents can feel comfortable leaving their child with someone who has been trained if something would go wrong perhaps even saving their child’s life. There is no doubt in my mind that this young woman will grow within herself and continue to contribute to her community. I call that a pretty high return on one person’s investment. This is just one story to share. What are some other ripples from your one donation? Your donation can encourage and motivate others to give to EBACC. We are all inspired to give more when we see others step up in meaningful and sincere ways.
Have you heard of the Giving Spree? If not, listen up. The Giving Spree is Adams County’s annual day of giving. It connects donors to organizations that match their charitable interest. The Giving Spree is the “pond” of water and you the donor are the “rock” that produces the ripples. Last year, $733,164.11 was raised for 80 Adams County non-profits. The goal for the 2019 Giving Spree is one million dollars. Can we do it? Yes we can; first we have to make a plan.
EBACC is calling all philanthropists to be a part of our Giving Spree Campaign — Drop The Rock. The task at hand is to raise significant funds to support the ongoing mission of EBACC. Giving causes others to give just as a rock thrown in a pond forms multiple and expanding circles of energy. Your donation to EBACC not only supports the mission of the community center but the ripples continue throughout the community.
So here is the plan – PLAN on donating to EBACC on Nov. 7 online through the Adams County Community Foundation’s website. PLAN on attending the special breakfast reception at EBACC the morning of the Giving Spree and donate in person. PLAN on attending the Giving Spree on Nov. 7 at the Gettysburg Middle School 4-7 p.m. and make your donation that evening. EBACC will receive a portion of the stretch pool funds based on the total donations they receive through the event. Also attendees are given a Giving Spree coin to drop into the piggy bank of their chosen organization. Every coin EBACC receives, is an additional $10 gift to EBACC.
In conclusion, there will be no ripples if we each don’t “drop the rock.” Remember when you drop your rock into the EBACC pool, your contribution will continue to ripple throughout the community for a long time to come. Let’s make ripples everyone; you never know how far the circles will go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.