It looked like any summer afternoon unfolding in probably 10,000 public parks across the continent, with old folks sitting in the shade watching the younger adults play country & western music, just ordinary people taking a break, catching up with friends and relatives, maybe having a few beers, gossiping, flirting and having a good time.
Fact was, on this particular sunny Saturday (July 27) a fundraiser for Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation, (CCRF) was unfolding at the New Oxford Social Club Pavilion.
The second annual benefit event, “Drafts & Crafts Pop-Up Fair,” benefited families actively navigating through a childhood cancer diagnosis. One hundred percent of the proceeds were earmarked for that purpose. The event included live music and terrific food, and booths from local breweries, distilleries, and a winery offered samples and sales.
Early attendees founded themselves serenaded by the angelic voice of Chris Staub, while he strummed his guitar; Chris just turned 32 on July 30. Chris brought his own equipment and got set up by about noon, but he was not scheduled to go on until one. So, he figured he’d tune up and do a mic check.
He was still checking the mic when his turn to play came, so he kept playing; with the loud and happy encouragement of the crowd. He probably played and sang solo nonstop for about an hour and half.
“Get him off the stage or he’ll play all day,” a cheerful voice cried out.
After his performance, Staub said there was a good reason he didn’t refer to sheet music, or playlists, or why he didn’t look at the crowd while he performed.
Chris has been blind since shortly after birth.
Brain surgery to remove a tumor when he was just 14 months old took most of his vision. The surgery and a total of three years of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiation killed the tumor.
Chris and his family were some of the earlier recipients from CCRF.
He can’t work because of his disability, but he can dream, and he always wanted to sing country music.
“I started playing the guitar when I was six,” he said. “I can’t read music, so I have to learn everything by ear,” he said.
He was also a winner of a Make-A-Wish grant, so he got his wish: He was flown to Nashville to meet his big musical hero, the late Conway Twitty.
Today, his big influences are Chris Young, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Kasey Musgrove, among others.
He says he owes CCRF a lot, and always plays for its benefits.
“I like to give something back,” Staub said.
Amy O’Leary, executive director for the agency in its recent history, said she had to totally rebuild it from day one.
With 15 years’ experience working with nonprofits, O’Leary became involved with CCRF in August of 2017, and then signed on as executive director in January 2018, she said at an earlier interview.
The organization has been around nationally since 1990, but a little more than year ago, she removed it from the original umbrella organization. CCRF is now standing on its own two feet.
“I crashed it down to rebuild it,” she said.
The organization’s website sets CCRF’s goal as improving “the mental, social and emotional well-being of children with cancer and their families.”
“CCRF helps the families, and that’s what I love,” O’Leary said. “We’re about lending a helping hand where the family needs it the most.”
The CCRF is an IRS recognized 501© (3) charitable organization, the website reads.
Families of children with cancer often face financial difficulties, O’Leary and the website both agreed.
“Suddenly, household bills become overwhelming; utilities are in jeopardy of being shut-off or an eviction notice is received. The Helping Hands Fund provides emergency bridge payments directly to the utility companies and landlords, ensuring that each child has a warm, safe place to call home while recovering from cancer,” the site indicates.
O’Leary said Saturday CCRF works through three major programs: Bearable Gifts; Helping Hand; and Therapeutic.
Babs Small sat in the front row, close to the stage, so she could enjoy the music better, and to run up and flip a switch or turn a knob for whoever was performing.
Small manages “Jewelweed,” a band scheduled to perform last that day, and said she invited all seven groups or individuals to come play the benefit concert.
“They were happy to come, and none of them is getting paid,” she said. Her husband, nicknamed “Peanut,” was in and out of the picture as he ran around doing other things or talking with friends.
By all accounts, the Smalls were having a blast.
As Elly Cooke and Tylor Elder broke hearts up on the stage, Small said she works as a bartender for a living and manages performers for enjoyment.
Bands performing included Chris Staub, Cooke and Elder, Elaina Marie and Ricky Czar, Tom May, Live Bayte, the Moonlight Mutts out of Harrisburg, and Jewelweed.
CCRF can be contacted directly at Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation, through email at info@ccrecovery.org, or by calling 717-688-7940. Its website is www.childrenscancerrecovery.org.
