An event titled “Bands and Beer” raised funds on behalf an East Berlin Borough Council member who is being treated for paralysis after a fall.
The Aug. 10 event generated “over $8,000” for Dave Meixner and his family, according to his council colleague Anne Geiger.
The event, which featured live music at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8896 in East Berlin, was a “big success,” Geiger wrote in an email.
“All donations will go directly to Dave and Rebecca Meixner and their family to help them with medical bills, home renovations and meeting their basic needs,” according to event information posted on Facebook.
Meanwhile, an online donation page had accumulated $8,895 of a $60,000 goal by Aug. 13.
The page is at www.gofundme.com/f/let039s-get-dave-meixner-back-on-his-feet.
On July 6, Meixner took “a severe fall in his driveway” that left him with “an ‘incomplete’ spinal cord injury that paralyzed him from the neck down,” according to a news release issued on behalf of the family.
“While his injury has not resulted in complete loss of function, doctors say there is no way to determine what motor functions Dave will gain back,” according to the release.
“At Dave’s side is his wife, Rebecca, and his children, Fritz and Lilli. Neither Dave nor Rebecca are able to work as they focus entirely on Dave’s recovery, leaving them financially strained.
Rebecca said the family is relying entirely on donations for financial needs, including mortgage payments,” according to the release.
Meixner’s “determined” progress may enable him to attend the next council meeting in a wheelchair, Geiger said during August’s regular meeting.
Members agreed to seek an engineering review of the 1970’s-era borough building’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They also discussed potentially moving Sept. 4’s meeting, set for 7 p.m., to a more accessible location.
The council also took the first step toward authorizing members to participate in meetings by phone or other electronic connection.
