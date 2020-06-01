PHILADELPHIA – Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that the deadline in six counties, not including Adams County, for returning mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary election will be extended by one week from when polls close at 8 p.m.
Ballots must be postmarked no later than June 2.
Wolf’s executive order applies only to Erie, Allegheny, Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware and Dauphin counties where he’s declared a state of emergency in response to protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to a statement from the governor’s office released Monday night.
“Curfews, travel restrictions and other unforeseen circumstances have made returning ballots more difficult in these counties,” Wolf said in the release.
Wolf made the initial extension announcement (with few details such as its limited application) from Philadelphia, where he was touring parts of the city damaged during the weekend’s protests. The seven-day extension, he said, is necessary in part because of the disruption caused by protests and violence in cities across the commonwealth.
“I can’t do anything about the Election Day, but I am extending the time to actually get votes in. So if you vote and [your] vote gets in by next Tuesday – Tuesday the 9th … of June at 8 o’clock, it’ll count,” Wolf said.
Last week, Wolf said he wouldn’t use his executive powers to move the deadline. Only the legislature can do so, he said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.