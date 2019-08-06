Worker airlifted
A farm worker was flown to York Hospital Monday after falling from a tree in an orchard, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said.
The incident occurred about 9 a.m. on Cherry Hill Lane in Hamiltonban Township north of Fairfield, he said.
A Maryland State Police helicopter landed at the Fairfield fire station, Jacobs said.
An ambulance transported the male patient to the fire station, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services Director of Operations Eric Zaney said.
Vehicle stolen, found
A vehicle was reportedly stolen Saturday from Gettysburg and found that same night, still in town.
Monica Daniels, 23, of 22 S. Fourth St., told authorities her 2007 Suzuki XL7 was stolen from her residence at noon, Gettysburg police said.
It was located later near the Gettysburg Recreation Park, police said.
Held on warrants
A man and woman were arrested on warrants Friday after a disturbance on Lang Lane near the Gettysburg Recreation Park.
Christo Gonzales-Torres, 30, of York, was turned over to York County authorities after the 5:52 p.m. incident, police said.
Heather Beamer, 26, of 117 York St., Gettysburg, was taken to Adams County Prison, police said.
The warrants charged both with failing to appear in court, police said.
Drunkenness charged
A New Oxford man was charged with public drunkenness Sunday.
Aaron Mellinger, 41, of 48 Elizabeth Lane, was taken to Adams County Prison after a 1:24 p.m. disturbance in the 100 block of West High Street, Gettysburg police said.
Teen cited
A 16-year-old Gettysburg boy was charged with harassment after a disturbance in the 100 block of Buford Avenue Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred at 2:45 p.m., Gettysburg police said.
